Central Banks Ramp Up Gold Purchases Again as $3K per Ounce Appears Inevitable

Editor’s Note: Anyone who says gold or silver are definitely going to go up is speculating. The signs are clearly positive for precious metals but this article and any related communications are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. This outlet benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Gold’s ascent toward $3000 an ounce was interrupted last month when China’s central bank halted its purchases. However, a survey of 70 central banks conducted by the World Gold Council (WGC) indicates robust future buying. None of the respondents foresee a decline in central bank purchases, with 81% anticipating an increase.

“China broke its 18-month gold-buying streak in part to basically ‘pump the brakes’ because prices have been skyrocketing,” said Jonathan Rose, CEO of Genesis Gold Group. “But more importantly they were testing resilience and control to see if their actions would cause prices to plummet, which they didn’t.”

Central banks significantly influence gold prices, with last year’s purchases nearing record levels. Despite private investors selling off in Q1, May saw a reversal, with ETF holdings rising.

Private buyers might bolster prices further, particularly if U.S. interest rates fall. The WGC survey revealed a strong expectation of increased gold reserves in central banks over the next five years. The motivations include strategic rebalancing, economic concerns, and geopolitical instability.

“We often disagree with the way central banks acts, but their motivations are aligned with our customers right now,” Rose said. “The central banks are hedging their investments because they are worried about turmoil tanking economies. Our customers feel the same concerns which is why they’re rolling over or transferring their retirements to physical precious metals.”

The difference between individual investors and central banks as it pertains to gold is that with central banks, they have some degree of control over prices. As they push for Central Bank Digital Currencies, all eyes are on the U.S. Dollar and moves being made by BRICS nations. These factors suggest central banks will continue to play a crucial role in the gold market amidst ongoing global tensions and economic challenges.

