U.S. Confiscates Enough Fentanyl to Kill Population of 5 Biggest States—Just in June

July 4, 2024 |

Fat Man and Little Boy killed perhaps 236,000 people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Spanish Flu killed some 675,000 Americans from 1918–1920. And 1.2 […]

Source



Read More...