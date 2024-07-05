A Drive-By History Of America’s Freedom Documents: Virginia Bill Of Rights (Video)

In this episode, we’ll take a look at The Virginia Bill of Rights, which was written by anti-federalists George Mason and Patrick Henry, and see how it became the forerunner to The Bill of Rights amended to the US Constitution. USE PROMO CODE TIM TO SAVE $$$ https://healingfortheages.com/ Articles, links and bonus videos mentioned in …



Read More...