Biden Resigning Monday? Report Spreads as Judicial Watch Head Tom Fitton Speaks Out

July 5, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Into the swirl of speculation over what President Joe Biden will do as his campaign becomes the subject of increasing disdain comes a prediction that he will leave the Oval […] The post Biden Resigning Monday? Report Spreads as Judicial Watch Head Tom Fitton Speaks Out appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...