Brickbat: Turning Over a New Leaf

July 5, 2024 | Tags: REASON

The New York legislature is looking at a bill that would ban the sale of gasoline-powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers in the state. If passed, the bill would require rules to enforce the ban by Jan. 1, 2025.

The post Brickbat: Turning Over a New Leaf appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...