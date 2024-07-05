Independence Day Reminds Us, Free the Political Prisoners of January 6th
July 5, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYWhen historians study how the greatest nation in human history fell so far, so fast, the imprisonment of those standing for election integrity will be considered the moment when the party of treason crossed the Rubicon. Their continued imprisonment is a stunning indictment of the do-nothing Republican party. Worthless. We are two countries now. One …
