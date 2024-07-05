Tan, Rested, Not Ready: Bronzed Biden Struggles Through Brief Interview with Former Dem Operative Stephanopoulos

A noticeably orange President Joe Biden on Friday struggled through a brief interview with ABC News moderator and former Democratic Party operative George Stephanopoulos, with the octogenarian blaming his disastrous debate performance on exhaustion that stemmed from "a really bad cold."



