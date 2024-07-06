Amtrak Service Halted Between NYC-Boston For "Electric Power Issue"

An "ongoing electric power issue" suspended train service in the Northeast Corridor between Boston and New York City on Saturday afternoon, Amtrak wrote in a press release.

"Our crews are working hard to correct the issues," Amtrak said but did not explain the cause of the service disruption.

Amtrak noted that "this service interruption" will be in place for the "remainder of the day."

According to AP News, the disruption was caused by a malfunctioning circuit breaker, which sparked service disruption between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut. There was no official word if the circuit breaker problem was caused by scorching temperatures across the Northeast.

Besides the ongoing heat wave, this outage comes at the worst possible time when a record 71 million Americans are expected to be traveling this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Last month, Amtrak's service in and out of New York City suffered a "malfunctioning circuit breaker" that sparked travel chaos for hours across the nation's busiest transit hub.

With frustrations over unreliable train service in the Northeast mounting, it's time for US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to actually stand up and be a leader and do something - just something. Come on 'Mayor Pete' - you got this.