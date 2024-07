Biden Celebrated July 4th With Taliban Alliance

July 6, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The plan to win Dearborn takes a new turn. What do you do when your own party has turned against you? Grow out your beard, put on a turban and start lashing any disobedient women who stand up to you. While the Democrat Party isn’t quite there yet (give it another 10 years), the Biden …



Read More...