Biden’s $500M Bankrupt Electric Car Company Selling Cars at 80% Off

“Its our fund that’s in the deal,” Hunter replied. Another great investment. Not so much for the American public, but Hunter did get a nice car out of it. Our Beijing Biden: The Secret Relationship With China That Threatens America ebook includes a story about Hunter and a very ‘sustainable’ electric car. The Fisker Karma was more …



Read More...