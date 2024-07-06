Dr. Vernon Coleman: Everyone Working for Google, YouTube, Facebook & the BBC is a Conspiracy Theorist
July 6, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYI must say that after reading Dr. Coleman’s list and having been put on Google’s hit list myself, I find total agreement in his assessment that they meet the actual definition of a theorist. There are real conspiracies and their conspiracy is to lie to us. Dr. Coleman writes: Everyone working for Google, YouTube, Facebook, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments