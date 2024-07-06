Inside How The WHO Is Building A Permanent Pandemic Market – It Must Be Stopped!

July 6, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
The lawless never follow God’s law (Exodus 20:1-17) nor even the ones they make up (cf Matthew 23).  The World Health Organization has demonstrated they have zero integrity when it comes to their power-grab attempts.  So, what’s going on inside the WHO and why are the People not putting a stop to it? Max Jones …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x