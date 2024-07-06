Kate Shemirani: Cancer Is Exploding! What Are Some Of The Treatments They’re Keeping From You? (Video)

Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode as we take a look at the explosions of cancers around the world, and then we’ll turn our attention to simple, natural treatments that Big Pharma and fascist governments want to keep hidden from you. USE PROMO CODE TIM TO SAVE $$$ https://healingfortheages.com/ You can …



Read More...