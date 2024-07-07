Dementia Joe Claims “Dark Brandon Is Coming Back” as Desperation Spews From Flailing Campaign

July 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(NOQ Report)—Joe Biden stirred up voters during a series of campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Sunday, attempting to quell growing concerns among some Democrats about his suitability for a second term.

“Dark Brandon is coming back,” he quipped to a supporter in Harrisburg who mentioned the meme, initially used to counter worries about Biden’s age early in his campaign.

Despite facing increasing pressure from members of Congress to withdraw from the race after a lackluster debate performance last month, Biden claimed he hasn’t seen a similar reaction from voters.

“We’ve been drawing big crowds. Ever since the debate, not joking, even that night we had big crowds afterward,” Biden insisted.

“I got John Fetterman, I don’t need much else,” he added, dismissing criticism from within his party. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) joined the president on Sunday, standing as one of his staunchest supporters in recent weeks.

Biden remains adamant about continuing his campaign despite his shaky standing. House Democrats are scheduled to discuss his campaign on Sunday, and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) announced plans to meet with Senate Democrats to address the possibility of urging Biden to step aside.

During an earlier campaign event at a church in Philadelphia on Sunday morning, Biden tried to deflect concerns about his age with humor, saying, “I know I look 40,” but acknowledging, “I’ve been doing this a long time.”

“I, honest to God, have never been more optimistic about America’s future if we stick together,” he proclaimed.

Article generated from corporate media reports.

The post Dementia Joe Claims “Dark Brandon Is Coming Back” as Desperation Spews From Flailing Campaign appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...