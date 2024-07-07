Patrick Stewart Is Ready to Engage
July 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
To my mind, the most informative story about Patrick Stewart—the brilliant Shakespearean actor best known to the world as Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men and its sequels—and the development of his acting process came not on the stage or in front of a camera. No, it was at the feet of a bricklayer. The post Patrick Stewart Is Ready to Engage appeared first on .
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments