The Rats Are Fleeing the Sinking S.S. Biden

July 7, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

It has been clear for five years that President Joe Biden has been in serious mental and physical decline. Instead of investigating his condition, the leftwing media covered for Biden and attacked those raising the questions. In addition, his closest aides, Vice President Kamala Harris, his family and, especially, his wife vouched for his ability to serve another four years as President.

To think of Joe Biden as President for another four minutes is disturbing, for another four years is asinine. Everyone knows that if Biden somehow wins re-election this year, he will soon turn over the position to his Vice President, a troubling prospect indeed.

Initially, the Biden team dismissed the debate as just a “bad night,” which should not hinder his ability to run for another term as President. A multitude of excuses were manufactured such as Biden was suffering from a “bad cold,” or had jet lag from international trips that ended twelve days before the debate.

However, it soon became clear that it was much more than one “bad night.” While it was the worst debate performance in modern American presidential history, it was a continuation of the way Biden has acted for several years.

The impact of both his deteriorating mental health and his dreadful policies has created a nightmare political scenario for Democrats. In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, Biden has a horrific 36% approval rating. In a new CBS poll, released after the debate, President Donald Trump leads Biden both nationally and in key battleground states.

Instead of acknowledging his troubles, Biden is refusing to accept reality. In the disastrous interview that aired Friday night on ABC, George Stephanopoulos told Biden, “I’ve never seen a president with 36 percent approval get reelected.” Yet, Biden claimed that he did not “believe” the low approval rating because “that’s not what our polls show.”

In a political atmosphere that favors a landslide victory for President Trump, the rats in the Democratic Party are starting to flee the S.S. Biden. For example, in an interview on MSNBC, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), said that it is “a legitimate question” for voters to ask if Biden’s awful debate reflected just one “episode” or whether it was “a condition?” Previously, Pelosi had consistently vouched for Biden’s mental condition, claiming that he was “always on the ball” and “very sharp.” Presumably, Biden has lost his edge and started to drop the ball.

David Axelrod, former White House Senior Advisor and Chief Political Strategist for President Barack Obama, posted on social media that Biden was “dangerously out-of-touch with the concerns people have” about his mental health. Axelrod wrote that at this point in 2020, Biden was “10 points ahead of Trump. Today, he is six points behind.”

Another Obama administration veteran, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro said that Biden is in “denial about the decline that people can clearly see.” Yes, Julian, honest observers have seen the “decline” for years, while lying Biden supporters denied the obvious and said he was “very sharp.”

Daily, Biden is losing support among Democrats in Congress. The latest hit occurred on Sunday during a phone call among congressional members. Four more Democrats called on Biden to withdraw from the race.

Not only are political supporters deserting Biden, but his friends in the media are also bailing on him. It is a crisis when media allies, such as CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, start calling his health into question.

Gupta noted that, in the debate, Biden showed “halting speech…confused rambling…reduced volume of speech.” He also referred to Biden’s “loss of facial expression, sometimes associated with certain movement disorders, that can also have an impact on cognition.” Gupta’s overall conclusion, after discussions with other doctors, is that Biden needs “more testing to sort of figure out” his condition.

Dr. Gupta, how about “any testing?” Biden has steadfastly refused to submit to the type of cognitive tests that President Trump passed on multiple occasions. Curiously, in his February 2024 report on Biden’s medical condition, his White House Physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, did not include a cognitive test.

In the ABC interview, Stephanopoulos asked Biden if he would submit to a cognitive test. Biden refused to answer the question and ludicrously claimed that he did not need one because he takes “a cognitive test every single day.” Yes, “every single day” Americans see Biden mumbling and stumbling his way through public events.

It is not only a personal embarrassment for Biden, but it is also an embarrassment for the entire country. It conveys weakness and confusion, not the signals we should be sending to the rest of the world.

Obviously, foreign leaders, both allies and adversaries, understand that Biden is not running anything, he is a glorified puppet. It is also common knowledge in our country. Recently, billionaire mogul Elon Musk posted on X, that Americans “obviously haven’t had one (a President) for a while.”

It is an insane joke that 81-year-old Joe Biden is running for another term as President in his worsening mental and physical condition. In the New York Times/Siena College poll, 48% of respondents felt that Biden was “not capable of handling the job” of the presidency and 74% believe he is “too old” to serve another term as President.

In a CNN column, Axelrod expressed concerns that are shared by many leading Democrats. He stated that Biden is behind nationally, in battleground states and is so weak “that Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Virginia — appear to be in play.”

Axelrod believes that if Biden does not withdraw, he will lose in a “landslide” to Trump, and it will “sully” his “historic legacy.”

Yes, his legacy is “historic” because it is so disastrous in so many different areas: economy, foreign policy, border security, military readiness, and energy independence. If Biden were a successful and popular President, the Democratic Party rats would not be fleeing his sinking ship.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com

