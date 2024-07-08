Biden Campaign Gives List Of Approved Questions For Two Radio Interviews

The Biden campaign learned nothing from the debate about coverups.

This is not confidence inspiring.

CBS News reports Biden campaign provided a list of approved questions for 2 radio interviews

President Biden’s campaign provided lists of approved questions to two radio hosts who did the first interviews with him after his faltering debate performance, both hosts said on Saturday. Mr. Biden’s Thursday appearances on Black radio shows in the critical states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania were his first chances to show he could answer questions and discuss his record after a debate in which the 81-year-old repeatedly struggled to complete sentences and press his case against former President Donald Trump. Radio host Earl Ingram said Saturday that Mr. Biden’s aides reached out to him directly for his interview that aired Thursday and sent him a list of four questions in advance, about which there was no negotiation. “They gave me the exact questions to ask,” Ingram, whose “The Earl Ingram Show” is broadcast statewide across 20 Wisconsin outlets, told The Associated Press. “There was no back and forth.“ Appearing with Ingram earlier on CNN, Andrea Lawful-Sanders — host of “The Source” on WURD in Philadelphia — said that she had received a list of eight questions, from which she approved four. When asked about the set list of questions, Ingram — who has been in radio for 15 years and said he doesn’t consider himself a journalist — said that the notion of receiving a set list of questions for a guest gave him pause, but also presented a perhaps once-in-a-career opportunity. “I probably would never have accepted, it but this was an opportunity to talk to the president of the United States,” he said.

Policy Change

The New York Times has a similar take minus the quote “They gave me the exact questions to ask,” adding an official denial but also an ambiguous statement that one can take either way (third paragraph below).

Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for the Biden campaign, said it was actually campaign aides, not White House officials, who had sent the list of questions. She said it is “not uncommon” for the campaign to share preferred topics, but added that campaign officials “do not condition interviews on acceptance of these questions” by the interviewer. “Hosts are always free to ask the questions they think will best inform their listeners,” she said. Later on Saturday, a person familiar with the campaign’s booking operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, said that policy had changed, and that while interview hosts have always been free to ask whatever questions they please, the campaign would no longer offer suggested questions to hosts.

That appears to be a denial but is purposely ambiguous. Judging from CBS, the correct interpretation appears to mean the the list of questions is anything but a suggestion.

An alternative interpretation is “Mercy, we have been found out, and the new policy is don’t risk it.”

No matter which of those is correct. It doesn’t look good.

How Long Has This Been Going On?

The Press has been going along with this for years now. Only asking pre-approved and scripted questions. The Press Secretary then writes them out with the “answer” he is supposed to give. It’s a disgrace.



Everything with Biden is a show. pic.twitter.com/rPcBWbJO5l — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 6, 2024

If Harris Replaces Biden, She Will Deal With This

Me on a hurdle for VP Harris: "She has been one of the main public validators of [Biden's] health. You remember after the Hur report, she went out there and said he is with it, he is commanding everything in the room. She is going to have to sit down & answer tough questions." pic.twitter.com/MLoKDamdiK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 5, 2024

When the pack of lies starts unraveling, it is damn hard to contain them. Strike that. It’s impossible to contain them.

Who’s the Bigger Liar?

Democrats want you to believe they are the party of integrity while the press covered up everything about Hillary, Hunter, and Joe.

However, many of Trump’s lies are so preposterous no one in either party ever believed them. “Mexico will pay for the wall,” is a great example. “We will balance the budget with tariffs,” is another.

It would behoove Trump to not make such ridiculous statements but most are understood lies from the beginning.

For Democrats, the curtain has finally been pulled back. Biden and the press are unexpectedly caught in the same booth with their panties down.

That’s what voters are angry about. And it’s why Biden will pay a bigger price for his lies than Trump.

“It’s a Biden Question”

