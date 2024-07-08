CNN’s David Chalian Warns the Race Will “Get More Complicated” for Pinocchio Joe as “Light Blue States” Turn “Competitive”

(DCNF)—CNN political director David Chalian warned on Monday the presidential race is going to become more complex for President Joe Biden as Democratic-leaning states get increasingly “competitive.”

Former President Donald Trump has been steadily leading Biden in top swing states and nationwide over the last few months, and after their recent debate, the former president has widened his lead in at least five polls. Chalian said on “CNN News Central” that states like Minnesota, Virginia and New Mexico may be in play for Trump despite being considered “light blue.”

WATCH:

“Pre-debate, Donald Trump had a two-point edge in a poll of polls, an average of national polls, 49% to 47%. That’s a pretty close race. You see post-debate, Donald Trump has stayed the same. He didn’t grow his support with the debate, but Joe Biden took on some water,” Chalian said. “He is down to 44%, and that’s a five-point lead in the poll of polls for Donald Trump. So to say that the debate had no impact, I don’t think is reflected by a totality of the polls. Also, if you look at the electoral map, guys, and the road to 270, it’s only going to get more complicated.”

“Look here, this is our latest assessment of the race as the yellow are the true battlegrounds,” he continued. “You have some leaning red states that are clearly heavily contested states as well, like Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada, Michigan. But we are now talking about the light blue states, perhaps Minnesota, Virginia, New Mexico, that are leaning Democratic. Now, they may be coming on line as more competitive in this moment. We need to see how true that is. If that happens, that means more resources that Biden has to spend in a greater number of states than he’s currently spending. If the map expands against him, that’s not a position of strength heading into this fall campaign.”

Biden lost his lead in New Mexico and Virginia after the debate, while the former president continues to lead in states like New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, according to an internal Democrat poll from Open Labs that leaked on Tuesday.

Pollster Frank Luntz said in June that it is remarkable Trump is making it a tight race with Biden in Minnesota, with the president currently leading by 3% in a two-way race, according to the RealClearPolling average.

“Minnesota is a reliable Democratic state, it votes Democrat in every presidential campaign. In poll after poll, I see Trump within two or three points in Minnesota. I don’t think the media understands exactly what’s going on right now,” Luntz said.

