Dems Advance Dark Theory About Biden That Conservatives Have Been Shouting Since Before 2020

July 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It is stunning to think that some within the Democratic Party and the liberal establishment media didn’t see the “Weekend at Bernie’s” display of President Joe Biden as anything but […] The post Dems Advance Dark Theory About Biden That Conservatives Have Been Shouting Since Before 2020 appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...