House Dems Whipped To ‘VOTE NO’ on Bill That Would Require Proof of US Citizenship To Vote in Federal Elections

July 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Democratic leadership instructed members this week to reject a Republican bill that seeks to require proof of United States citizenship to register to vote in federal elections, Axios reported. The post House Dems Whipped To ‘VOTE NO’ on Bill That Would Require Proof of US Citizenship To Vote in Federal Elections appeared first on .



Read More...