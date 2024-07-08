“I Don’t Care if He’s Pooped His Pants”: Whoopi Goldberg Lays Out What It Would Take for Her to Ditch Dementia Joe

July 8, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

(DCNF)—“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Monday said she would not care if President Joe Biden stays in the presidential race while being incontinent or incapable of speaking, but that she would abandon him under certain circumstances.

Biden indicated an unwillingness to undergo a cognitive test during his recent interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, claiming that he takes one each day through performing his duties as president. Goldberg said Biden would need to demonstrate that he is unable to “do the job” or to malfunction once more in a second debate with former President Donald Trump for her to stop supporting him.

WATCH:

‘I Don't Care If He's Pooped His Pants': Whoopi Goldberg Lays Out What It Would Take For Her To Ditch Biden pic.twitter.com/COHdLKtsVb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2024

“I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together,” Goldberg said. “Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, ‘okay, maybe it’s time to go.’ Now he had a bad night the first time that he went out and debated with Kamala Harris and everybody wanted him to quit then and said, ‘you can’t talk to women like this. Or you’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.’ He came back, said, ‘you know what? I got it.’ And gave four years. So yeah. I have poopy days all the time, all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine.”

“Now I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point,” she continued. “So I’m just simply saying, yeah. There are two debates, and if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says, ‘get rid of him,’ but loyalty to me, if you are doing the job, I might not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all, but I’m going to stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should have been the person people were talking about saying, ‘yeah, Biden had a bad day, but this guy couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip.’ But nobody said that.”

Goldberg also compared the calls for Biden to drop out to when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in a 4-3 decision to remove Trump from the state’s ballot for the 2024 election over the 14th Amendment’s Section 3 “insurrectionist” clause in December. The Supreme Court of the United States ruled 9-0 in March that Trump cannot be removed from the state’s presidential ballot.

“Well, I don’t understand why anybody thinks it’s going to be any easier to take Biden off the ballot,” she said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

The post “I Don’t Care if He’s Pooped His Pants”: Whoopi Goldberg Lays Out What It Would Take for Her to Ditch Dementia Joe appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...