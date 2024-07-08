Ilhan Omar Charged With Ethics Violations After Involving Former Somalia PM In Campaign That Outed Her Interests Are For Somalia NOT The American People (Videos)
July 8, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosMinnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been slapped with an ethics violation charge. It should have been a treason charge. Nevertheless, a conservative watchdog group brought a formal ethics complaint for holding an event with former Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, who said that Omar was working for the interests of Somalia, not the interests …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments