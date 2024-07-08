Images Show Iranian Warship Capsized At Port 

Images posted on X show the Iranian Navy's "Sahand" destroyer capsized at Bandar Abbas, a coastal city in the Strait of Hormuz. This is an embarrassment for Tehran as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News agency reported the 315-foot frigate capsized and sank during repairs at a port on Sunday. The cause was likely due to water infiltration into the ship's ballast tanks. 

"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately... the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a statement from the country's navy. 

Images of Sahand were posted on X. 

"The frigate recently led a flotilla of Iranian vessels deployed to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on commercial ships in the region," Iran International said, adding, "This is the third incident of an Iranian warship sinking in the past six years." 

