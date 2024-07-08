MSNBC Host Calls For Biden Aides To Be Allowed ON STAGE With Him At Next Debate

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell has called for allowing Joe Biden to have aides with him on stage to speak for him and help him sound coherent.

Yes, really. This is where we are now.

O’Donnell said that it would be good to “Allow the candidates to have as many staff as they want, join them on the stage throughout the debate, and make sure that all of them have microphones.”

He added that “the candidates should be allowed to turn to their staff and confer with them about anything at any time in the debate.”

“And we should be able to hear everything they say. So we can hear if the candidate has competent or incompetent staff, we could hear the candidate overrule some advisers and say something else,” he continued.

“We could watch the candidates actually think and process information, including including possibly information that they might not know until a staff member tells them or reminds them,” O’Donnell further suggested.

He continued, “A candidate should be allowed to let staff members actually answer questions for them.”

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell calls for allowing Joe Biden to have aides with him on stage to speak for him and help him sound coherent during the next debate. This is where we are at now. Full report here: https://t.co/xEIFxG7LKI pic.twitter.com/Ty7EqvtDNt — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) July 8, 2024

When he says ‘candidates’ he means Biden, because Trump clearly doesn’t need people talking for him. Only the mentally deficient, incoherent, bumbling Biden needs that.

What is this supposed to be? Show and tell at pre school?

It’s a debate between candidates who are expected to lead the country. They shouldn’t need people to help them talk.

It’s not a debate between the candidates if other people are doing the talking.

O’Donnell is only putting the ludicrous suggestion out because it is clear that Biden is not running anything. His aides are doing it all.

Indeed, an Axios report notes how literally everything Biden does is micromanaged and written down for him, down to where and when he walks and stands.

The report notes that “One template — a copy of which was obtained by Axios — is short and simple, with one large picture of the event space on each page, accompanied with big text such as: ‘View from podium,’ and ‘View from audience.’ In the five-page document, two pages are separate pictures of, ‘Walk to podium.'”

“Before a presidential event, the White House sends event staffers a document to emulate when preparing their own materials for the president,” the report further states.

One staffer told Axios that “It surprised me that a seasoned political pro like the president would need detailed verbal and visual instructions on how to enter and exit a room.”

This has been going on for years now:

'YOU take YOUR seat': Very specific cheat sheet reminds Biden how to act https://t.co/eGJGqRzzlY pic.twitter.com/lil708FVho — New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2022

