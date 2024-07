Political Axis: Using God Against Us (Video)

In this episode, the Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me to expose what all the recent push to bring the Ten Commandments and the Bible back into public schools is opening up concerning the advancement of Noahide laws. Visit Lynne’s Site USE PROMO CODE TIM TO SAVE $$$ https://healingfortheages.com/ Articles, links mentioned in this …



Read More...