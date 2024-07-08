Team Biden Goes On Monday Offensive, Declares "Firmly Committed To Staying In This Race"

Much to the chagrin of panicked Democrats, President Joe Biden isn't going anywhere.

"I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," Biden 'wrote' in a Monday letter to congressional Democrats, undoubtedly penned by his cabal of unelected officials who can't fathom releasing the ring of power.

This morning, I sent a letter to my fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill. In it, I shared my thoughts about this moment in our campaign.



It’s time to come together, move forward as a unified party, and defeat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/ABtAaJrr0n — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 8, 2024

"I have heard the concerns that people have ... I am not blind to them," the letter continues, adding "I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024."

The letter comes as Biden reportedly canceled a meeting with Senate Democrats led by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA).

There are only two reasons to cancel such a meeting. One, that @POTUS Biden is not even willing to listen to calls for his stepping aside, or two, that the president has finally recognized that the time has come.



I would bet on #2.



By cancelling the meeting, he preserves his… https://t.co/4fl8HbDyiz — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, five House Democrats have publicly called on Biden to drop out of the race, with several committee ranking members joining the call during a private call on Sunday, Axios reports.

Many more Democrats have privately expressed the view that Biden needs to drop out, and an even larger group has voiced concerns about his ability to take on former President Trump.

The Biden campaign's efforts to address those concerns, largely by dismissing the president's doubters, have stirred further discord among his fellow Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Biden, or someone who sounds like Biden, then reiterated his position in a Monday telephone interview with MSNBC.

CROOKED JOE BIDEN DOUBLES DOWN: "I am not going anywhere!" pic.twitter.com/Pa1VAVifZu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

No wait, it's him:

BIDEN: "I am not letting up a little bit and by the way, you know, you know, France registered, uh, you know, I, look, you talk about Europe..." pic.twitter.com/YeRuWhlPV7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 8, 2024

Biden then took a few shots at Trump, reading all the things his team wishes he had the cognition to say in real time.

After going through Trump's debate performance (Jan. 6, Putin, Roe), Biden tells Morning Joe:

"What the hell are we doing, Joe? What are we doing? This is bizarre!" pic.twitter.com/hOZI1rTb6q — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 8, 2024

Joe Biden has been in Washington DC for 45 years. https://t.co/xCJPqlyMMa — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden's odds of winning the Democratic presidential nomination are spiking after this display of vigor.

To be continued...