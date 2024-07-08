The Media’s Anti-Biden Campaign Is Just as Fake as its Pro-Biden Campaign
July 8, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIt’s all coordinated propaganda. Journalism has been dead and buried since the 90s. What exists today is public relations, opposition research, agitprop, and the other elements of a communications apparatus for a political movement. Occasionally, people notice that everyone in the media is saying the same exact thing in the same exact way. Now that …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments