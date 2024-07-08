You Say That You Want The Answers, Here You Go… Bradlee’s Short Educational Video Library More Than 225 To Choose From
July 8, 2024 | Tags: commentary, News, SONS OF LIBERTY“Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.” -Matthew 7:24-25 …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments