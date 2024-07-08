You Say That You Want The Answers, Here You Go… Bradlee’s Short Educational Video Library More Than 225 To Choose From

“Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.” -Matthew 7:24-25 …



Read More...