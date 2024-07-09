‘Could Have Diagnosed Him From Across the Mall’: Democratic Neurosurgeon Tells NBC Biden Clearly has Parkinson’s

July 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden has “classic features of neurodegeneration” and all the “hallmarks of Parkinson’s,” neurosurgeon and longtime Democrat Thomas Pitts told NBC Monday. The post 'Could Have Diagnosed Him From Across the Mall': Democratic Neurosurgeon Tells NBC Biden Clearly has Parkinson's appeared first on .



Read More...