Democrats Cook Up New Plan to Dump Old Joe Next Week, but There’s a BIG Catch

July 9, 2024   |   Tags: ,
Whoever is running the country thought they had it all figured out: they’d install seemingly affable Old Joe Biden in the Oval Office, where he would present a reassuring figure to the American people while compliantly taking orders from the wreckers, traitors, saboteurs, and Marxists behind the scenes. It was all working fairly well if …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x