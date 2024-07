If You Won’t Listen To The Lord For His Blessings, You Will Listen To Him In His Judgments

“The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low.” – Deuteronomy 28:43 If there has been one topic the Lord has had me on over the last 20 years is that America will be taken over in a siege (slow takeover) if the people …



Read More...