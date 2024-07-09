Is the FDA Really the Watchdog of the American People or Foxes in the Hen House?

July 9, 2024
In 2020, I had the below article published by several newspapers questioning long-term FDA employees in high-ranking positions starting their own companies. My focus was on Sharon Hertz, MD and Ellen Fields, MD who formed Hertz and Fields Consulting, Analgesic Drug Development — while employed by the FDA. With combined decades of experience and contacts …


