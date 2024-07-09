“Kind Of Like Communist Housing Meets Corporate Housing”: Lennar Showcases New Texas Home-Builds
Lennar, one of the largest homebuilders in the US, showcases beautifully rendered images online of its new single-family homes in the Fort Worth, Texas, area. To prospective homeowners, the neighborhood appears picture-perfect for raising a family.
However, Lance Lambert, the founder of the research firm ResiClub, pointed out on X that these tiny homes in the Risinger Court community are not as they appear online.
Lambert shares a rendered image of one of the 763 sq ft homes, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, side by side with an image of the same house in real life.
Lambert shares a rendered image of one of the 763 sq ft homes, featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, side by side with an image of the same house in real life.
RIGHT: Image on Google reviews for the same community
Lennar has the homes list for $197,999
763 sq ft
2 bed
And more images...
"It's always fun to see how much foliage is included in renderings -- even for far higher priced new home communities," rental housing economist Jay Parsons wrote on X.
Real estate broker Aaron Layman said, "There should be an MLS violation and fine for putting a "representative" photo on a listing which is not really representative of the actual product. Customers should have a reasonably accurate expectation of what they are showing up for."
Customers should have a reasonably accurate expectation of what they are showing up for.
Another X user said, "It looks like a minimum-security prison camp," while another pointed out, "They rebranded trailer parks as tiny homes."
Here's what others are saying about the Lennar's Risinger Court community:
What an awful combo 😂
$200k for a shed? These are absolutely wild times.