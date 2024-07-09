Robusta Rockets To 16-Year High After Major Grower Vietnam Records Export Plunge

The global robusta coffee shortage continues unabated, with prices reaching new highs in London trading on Tuesday. The surge, according to Bloomberg, is directly linked to concerns over sliding bean exports from Vietnam due to ongoing droughts.

Vietnam, the world's second-largest producer of robusta beans, recorded a 50% plunge in June exports from one year ago to 70,202 tons, according to the country's customs department. Bloomberg calculations show this is the lowest amount of beans exported since the 2010-11 crop season.

"Dry weather continues to have an impact on production in Vietnam," said Michael McDougall, managing director at Paragon Global Markets.

Robusta bean contracts in London rose as much as 3.5% to $4,500 a ton on Tuesday, the highest in data going back to 2008. Arabica futures in New York jumped 4%.

Here's our latest coverage on the global coffee market:

Let's not forget that a third of the world's robusta beans come from Vietnam. The bean is primarily used in instant coffee and espresso.

Last month, J.M. Smucker Co., whose brands include Folgers, Dunkin', Café Bustelo, Pilon, and Medaglia d'Oro, warned of imminent price hikes across its brands due to the surge in bean prices.

Get used to elevated food prices.