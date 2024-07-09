Vulnerable Nevada Democrats Offer Tepid Support for Biden, But Stop Short of Full Endorsement

July 9, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Nevada's two most vulnerable elected Democrats have distanced themselves from President Joe Biden as polls show his support in the state plummeting following his disastrous debate performance in June. The post Vulnerable Nevada Democrats Offer Tepid Support for Biden, But Stop Short of Full Endorsement appeared first on .



Read More...