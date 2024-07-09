WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Dodges on Whether Biden’s Team Would Wake Him If America Were Nuked

July 9, 2024   |   Tags:

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre neglected to give a direct answer on whether President Joe Biden's team would wake the octogenarian president up to deal with a nuclear attack on the United States. The post WATCH: Karine Jean-Pierre Dodges on Whether Biden's Team Would Wake Him If America Were Nuked appeared first on .


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x