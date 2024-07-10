AOC Files Futile Impeachment Articles Against Justices Alito, Thomas
July 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
WASHINGTON (Reuters)—Liberal Democratic U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) has introduced articles of impeachment against conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, her office said on Wednesday.
