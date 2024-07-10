‘Biden’ Tells Voters To “Google Project 2025”; Voters Have Their Own Search Suggestions

'Biden' Tells Voters To "Google Project 2025"; Voters Have Their Own Search Suggestions

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden’s cringe team sent out this post on his X account Tuesday:

It was meant to be a scary warning about Trump literally being Hitler… or something, but because this is Biden’s “team”, it spectacularly backfired.

New software update is ready:

How about have him do something for us first?

Everyone knows it’s not actually Biden tweeting.

Someone followed the order and here’s what popped up:

If you do actually Google it, you find out quickly that it’s just a shitty leftist paranoid fantasy.

If you’re confused...

There are a few more pressing things to search for first:

Here are the rest of Biden’s keystrokes:

*  *  *

