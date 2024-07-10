'Biden' Tells Voters To "Google Project 2025"; Voters Have Their Own Search Suggestions

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden’s cringe team sent out this post on his X account Tuesday:

Google Project 2025. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2024

It was meant to be a scary warning about Trump literally being Hitler… or something, but because this is Biden’s “team”, it spectacularly backfired.

The people writing these cringe tweets https://t.co/XA8QF20nra pic.twitter.com/Vcf2HSnWW1 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2024

Hold a live press conference and tell everyone in detail what it is. https://t.co/sGk0pwsmq9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2024

New software update is ready:

The new narrative. pic.twitter.com/BSlfrY8pf4 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 9, 2024

How about have him do something for us first?

Draw a clock on live TV. https://t.co/Ew2e0j9yug — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 9, 2024

Everyone knows it’s not actually Biden tweeting.

Google who is actually running this account. It's not him. pic.twitter.com/S0pksvD7V3 — Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) July 9, 2024

He might think this is google… https://t.co/ZZAKrFCDSy — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 9, 2024

Someone followed the order and here’s what popped up:

If you do actually Google it, you find out quickly that it’s just a shitty leftist paranoid fantasy.

new blue anon conspiracy just endorsed by the president('s wife? who is running this account now btw?) https://t.co/lr1KKLKFpL — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 9, 2024

If you’re confused...

Watch the debate https://t.co/ymiG8Q5bSK — Evan Power (@EvanPower) July 9, 2024

There are a few more pressing things to search for first:

Google Dementia.



Google Parkinson’s Disease.



Google Ashley Biden’s diary.



Google Burisma.



Google Inflation.



Google illegal border crossings.



Google laptop from hell.



Google p*d* Peter.



Google Tara Reade.



Google “you ain’t black” and “racial jungle” https://t.co/i7MWWMfmon — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2024

Google the border. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 9, 2024

Google sundowning. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024

Google elder abuse — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2024

I Googled "Biden sniffs kids" and I have a question — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 9, 2024

Here are the rest of Biden’s keystrokes:

Google Project 2025



Google Google not working



Google difference between Google and Twitter



Google local ice cream



Google local ice cream incognito mode



Google don’t save Google searches https://t.co/6uIP28iVoE — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 9, 2024

Google Project 5318008 — The Stolid Bovine (@stolidbovine) July 9, 2024

Google Nursing Home — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 9, 2024

