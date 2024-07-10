‘Biden’ Tells Voters To “Google Project 2025”; Voters Have Their Own Search Suggestions
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,
Joe Biden’s cringe team sent out this post on his X account Tuesday:
Google Project 2025.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 9, 2024
It was meant to be a scary warning about Trump literally being Hitler… or something, but because this is Biden’s “team”, it spectacularly backfired.
The people writing these cringe tweets https://t.co/XA8QF20nra pic.twitter.com/Vcf2HSnWW1— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2024
Hold a live press conference and tell everyone in detail what it is. https://t.co/sGk0pwsmq9— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 9, 2024
New software update is ready:
The new narrative. pic.twitter.com/BSlfrY8pf4— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) July 9, 2024
How about have him do something for us first?
Draw a clock on live TV. https://t.co/Ew2e0j9yug— Meara (@MillennialOther) July 9, 2024
Everyone knows it’s not actually Biden tweeting.
Google who is actually running this account. It's not him. pic.twitter.com/S0pksvD7V3— Florida Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) July 9, 2024
He might think this is google… https://t.co/ZZAKrFCDSy— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 9, 2024
Someone followed the order and here’s what popped up:
Why would you promote this? https://t.co/YRj8Z7JAMA pic.twitter.com/eIbFQNR2Yr— Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) July 9, 2024
If you do actually Google it, you find out quickly that it’s just a shitty leftist paranoid fantasy.
new blue anon conspiracy just endorsed by the president('s wife? who is running this account now btw?) https://t.co/lr1KKLKFpL— Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 9, 2024
If you’re confused...
Watch the debate https://t.co/ymiG8Q5bSK— Evan Power (@EvanPower) July 9, 2024
There are a few more pressing things to search for first:
Google Dementia.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2024
Google Parkinson’s Disease.
Google Ashley Biden’s diary.
Google Burisma.
Google Inflation.
Google illegal border crossings.
Google laptop from hell.
Google p*d* Peter.
Google Tara Reade.
Google “you ain’t black” and “racial jungle” https://t.co/i7MWWMfmon
Google the border.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) July 9, 2024
Google sundowning.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 9, 2024
Google elder abuse— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 9, 2024
I Googled "Biden sniffs kids" and I have a question— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) July 9, 2024
Google Hunter pic.twitter.com/rGuw84Ajzw— Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) July 9, 2024
Here are the rest of Biden’s keystrokes:
Google Project 2025— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) July 9, 2024
Google Google not working
Google difference between Google and Twitter
Google local ice cream
Google local ice cream incognito mode
Google don’t save Google searches https://t.co/6uIP28iVoE
Google Project 5318008— The Stolid Bovine (@stolidbovine) July 9, 2024
Google Nursing Home— Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 9, 2024
