CITIES: Doomed, and the sooner the better

July 10, 2024 | Tags: PRICE OF LIBERTY

Readers of this commentary know we here at TPOL are NOT lovers of urban areas. We imagine that the recent commentary on Chicago’s homicide record supports that understanding.

Indeed, as time goes on, our distaste for the places (including their “culture” and “society” and government) grows by leaps and bounds. Even the smaller cities of just 40 or 100 thousand or so. Not the cesspools with 500K or a million.

Fortunately, their days are numbered, in our opinion.

In addition to Chicago, consider San Francisco.

A few years back, Proposition 47, passed in 2014 by the Californian “democracy,” triggered a still-growing wave of shoplifting, especially in the woke and so-called progressive (regressive) City of San Francisco. It is not just that an increasing percentage of the city’s population is insane by (old) standards. The power-hungry politicians feed on the situation, promote it, and actually trigger it.

The shoplifting is just one symptom of the madness, but a highly visible one. A video on Twitter (I was referred to by a friend – not on that social media myself) shows a gang of ten people – ten criminals. Stealing handbags in broad daylight from a Neiman Marcus store in the heart of Babylon-by-the-Bay. Yes, they are wearing masks and they are running, but they know they have little or nothing to fear. Police do not even attempt to stop or arrest the perps – it would be just one more “catch and release.”

It is no wonder that a survey a while back reported that over 40% of San Franciscans want to and plan to leave the city (and perhaps even the State). (Although mainstream media and academia seem to be working overtime to refute this, according to a later story.)

The filthy condition (physical, mental, and moral) of San Francisco is perhaps extreme but different only in scale from those of dozens of other cities. And they are not limited to the Coasts: these conditions are found in the Heartland as well – in Flyover Country. We’ve seen it personally in cities in Colorado and New Mexico, and we’ve seen the conditions get steadily worse. (And it is NOT limited just to Democratic Party regimes.)

Nor to the urban core. It is NOT just Albuquerque, but Bernalillo and the other suburban towns around it in New Mexico. It is not just Denver, or even Denver and Aurora. It is both the inner and outer suburbs: Arvada, Golden, Greenwich Village, and increasingly the more remote farm-towns turned bedroom communities: Bennett and Strasburg, Sedalia and Parker, Hudson and more. Ramping-up (and increasingly unreported) “minor” crime like vandalism, petty theft, and more. Increased domestic violence. Vicious verbal attacks, sometimes turning physical. And as a result, overloading of the various response agencies.

Now, most of these places are really small towns: even as few as a thousand or two. But they are within easy driving and mass-transit distance of the bigger and nastier core cities and urban breeding grounds of mayhem, cruelty, and abuse. But it is the big core cities that are the pockets of infection that spread cancer-like to more and more areas.

Fortunately, American cities are dying. Indeed, they are killing themselves. It is NOT just a matter of government stupidity and actions. It is leaders, businesses, residents – and not just the underclass or the poor. I have met with and spoken with dozens of people fleeing inner suburbs for outer suburbs, or even to the “exburbs” – places like Bosque Farms and Sandia Knolls and Moriarity around Albuquerque. Places like Broomfield and Fort Lupton and Keenesburg around Denver. I am sure every urban area has such problems. People, especially with families, are fleeing to “safer areas.” But all too often these areas are still ruled by the very county (and State) governments that have turned their old neighborhoods into places of horror. And worse, they bring the infection with them. Directly or indirectly.

What is to be done?

Fortunately, with modern technology, we are not dependent on these monstrous urban areas for many essentials. At least, the capacity exists for the services they provide, and the goods produced there, to be provided in far smaller and much less densely populated areas. And not just rural hinterlands: true rural areas and even frontier areas.

So at least one thing that can be done is what is already happening: Abandon these dinosaurs. And avoid creating small versions of them. Don’t just flee Albuquerque for Santa Fe or even Farmington: instead go to places like Las Vegas (the New Mexico Las Vegas, NOT Lost Wages, Nevada), Raton, Vaughn, Gallup or Socorro. Don’t run to Colorado Springs or Pueblo or Grand Junction: search out places like Limon and Burlington, Poncha Springs, Kremling, and even Sterling and Brush. We don’t want to turn still-tolerable small urban areas (examples, at least to some, like Rapid City and Sioux Falls and Sioux City and Gillette) into copycat urban areas.

Another thing? Seek actively to decentralize: build futures for your children and grandchildren that do NOT encourage them to flock to the big urban areas. Whether for education or employment. Yes, the “big bucks” are enticing, but most of us can learn the price demanded in sanity, safety, moral and ethical soundness, and more – is just not something we want to pay. Or have our children pay.

And don’t let the current crop of people (belatedly) fleeing the cesspools like SF, LA, KC, DFW, etc. bring the same habits and attitudes that made those places stinking sewers to YOUR town: teach them early and quickly about liberty and freedom – especially freedom from government and privilege.

As with the destruction of urban cores being directly related to education – and the lack thereof, of true education? And directly related to the examples both children and adults see around them? So being taught by word and deed to be honest and peaceful – and yet able and willing to defend ourselves – can and does rub off on the refugees. But they need to be carefully decontaminated. Not easy, but necessary.

Think on these things!



Read More...