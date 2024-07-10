Failing Up: Blocked Biden Nominee Now Overseeing White House Effort To Potentially Shutter Major Energy Source

July 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Shortly after Laura Daniel-Davis failed Senate confirmation for the second time last year, the White House appointed her to serve as the second in command at the Department of the Interior—a promotion. Now, she has been given yet another senior role crafting energy policy potentially impacting millions of Americans. The post Failing Up: Blocked Biden Nominee Now Overseeing White House Effort To Potentially Shutter Major Energy Source appeared first on .



Read More...