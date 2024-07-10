Former U.S. Muslim Brotherhood Leader Confirms: The ‘Islamophobes’ Were Right All Along (Video)
July 10, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosFor years, national security experts and freedom activists have sounded the alarm about Muslim Brotherhood activity in the United States, only to be tarred and dismissed as hysterical “hatemongers” and “Islamophobes.” Now, however, an internationally prominent former Brotherhood activist has confirmed the warnings. Is he, too, a “hatemonger” and “Islamophobe?” In a June 6, 2024, interview, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments