In New ‘Ocean’s 14’, George Clooney Pulls Off $30 Million Heist By Tricking People Into Giving Money To Politician Before Revealing He’s Demented

July 10, 2024   |   Tags: ,

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor George Clooney announced today the premiere of the highly anticipated sequel Ocean's 14, which will follow Danny Ocean and his gang as they steal $30 million dollars by cleverly getting people to hand money to a dementia patient disguised as a politician.


Tags: ,
