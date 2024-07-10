In New ‘Ocean’s 14’, George Clooney Pulls Off $30 Million Heist By Tricking People Into Giving Money To Politician Before Revealing He’s Demented

July 10, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor George Clooney announced today the premiere of the highly anticipated sequel Ocean's 14, which will follow Danny Ocean and his gang as they steal $30 million dollars by cleverly getting people to hand money to a dementia patient disguised as a politician.



Read More...