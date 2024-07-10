Just Like This Guy, Our Country Can Only Go Out On A Limb So Far Before It Finally Snaps (Video)

July 10, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
When you are creeping out on a very high tree limb, everything may seem fine until suddenly the limb snaps and disaster strikes.  I think that is a perfect metaphor for what we are facing as a country.  Our politicians in Washington have artificially propped up our economy for years by piling up 34 trillion …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x