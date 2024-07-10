Rachel Maddow and Her Co-Stars Made ‘Verifiably False’ Statements About a Doctor They Called the ‘Uterus Collector.’ Now His $30 Million Lawsuit Is Headed For Trial.

July 10, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

NBCUniversal is headed for trial after a judge ruled in favor of a Georgia doctor who MSNBC's biggest stars accused of performing "mass hysterectomies" on women at a Trump-era immigration facility in Georgia. The judge ruled that Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace and Chris Hayes made "verifiably false" statements about the doctor, who is suing NBC for $30 million.



