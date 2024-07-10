The War On Free Speech: Biden Adds Another Advocate For Censorship To White House

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

I have previously written how President Joe Biden is the most anti-free speech president since John Adams. For his part, Biden has continued to double down on his anti-free speech policies with the appointment of figures who have long supported bans and other speech controls. The latest such appointment is Andy Volosky, who was made deputy director of platforms for the White House’s Office of Digital Strategy.

Volosky has been outspoken in support of banning former president Donald Trump from social media platforms.

In my new book, The Indispensable Right: Free Speech in an Age of Rage, I lay out the chilling comparisons between the Adams and Biden Administrations in the crackdown of free speech. For Adams, that led to defeat in 1800 when Jefferson ran in part on restoring free speech. To my surprise, Trump and his fellow challengers in this election have not made free speech a central issue to force Biden to defend the massive censorship system supported by his Administration.

The public does not support censorship.

This is a movement that originated in higher education and has been pushed by the political and media establishment, not the voters.

Volosky will now help direct digital strategies for the White House.

He previously praised the banning of Trump, asking “What took them so long?” in a 2021 blog post.

In Volosky’s blog post, titled “A New, and Hopefully Welcome, Standard,” he warned that:

“Twitter still allows the accounts of various world leaders, governments, and spokespeople, who use Twitter for what one can only describe as propaganda as cover for autocracy, to continue to use their platform.”

He praised how Democrats have “long advocated for regulating the [social media] platforms” and emphasized how active social media users like himself and others can “keep the platforms honest.”

He added that

“we can play a role in keeping the platforms honest and improving the positive role of social in people’s lives…It’s past time for the platforms to take content moderation and user safety seriously; as social media professionals, we should be ready and eager to make that happen, and we hope that [banning Trump] can be a small step in getting that ball rolling.”

Again, with the White House doubling down on censorship, Trump and others need to force him to defend his overwhelmingly anti-free speech record.

The 2024 election can give voters the same choice that they faced in 1800.

Democracy is not on the ballot, but free speech is.