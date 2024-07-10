This Week In US Aviation: Boeing 757 Loses Wheel, 737 Aborts Takeoff Due To Tire Failure, Near-Miss In Syracuse

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has prioritized combating systemic racism as the center point of his role in overseeing the federal transportation system, should really get back to basics and ensure taxpayers the aviation industry is safe once again following a series of mid-air mishaps with commercial jets this year.

The latest incident occurred early Wednesday morning when an American Airlines 737-800 aborted takeoff at Tampa International Airport due to a tire failure. Captain Steven Markovich posted footage of the incident online:

Video captures moment American Airlines 737-800 tire fails during takeoff from Tampa Airport. The crew of AA590 safely aborted the takeoff and vacated the runway.



📹 CaptainStevenMarkovich

https://t.co/LjaQRouvIA

American Airlines acknowledged the mechanical issue with American Airlines Flight 590:

"American Airlines flight 590 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Phoenix (PHX) experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off. Customers safely deplaned and were bussed to the terminal."

The airline said in a statement, "American Airlines flight 590 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Phoenix (PHX) experienced a mechanical issue on the runway prior to taking off. Customers safely deplaned and were bussed to the terminal." The FAA said they will investigate the…

Earlier this week, on Monday, United Flight 1001, a Boeing 757-200, lost a main landing gear wheel while taking off from Los Angeles International Airport. A video of the incident was posted on X.

United Airlines 757 loses a wheel during takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport. United Airlines Flight 1001 continued to Denver Airport where it landed safely. pic.twitter.com/jFDJmQpBKs — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 9, 2024

Also on Monday, a Delta Connection flight nearly collided with an American Eagle flight at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Fox News said the two planes came about "700 to 1,000 feet from each other vertically."

Video circulating on social media showing a near-miss at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Monday is not being classified as a "close call" by the FAA. pic.twitter.com/RCbyoqhLmT — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 10, 2024

And there's this.

Meanwhile in Vancouver 👀✈️ pic.twitter.com/DzkElldXEP — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 10, 2024

Come on, 'Mayor Pete,' do better.