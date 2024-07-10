"Vast DEI Bureaucracy" Negatively Impacting US Armed Forces; University Study Finds

By Cemeron Arcand of TheCenterSquare

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in the United States military are ineffective, a new Arizona State University study suggests.

The study done by the university's Center for American Institutions argued that there is an emphasis on training new soldiers about social issues like "unconscious bias" and "intersectionality" in a way the center says runs contrary to typical American ideals. The study examined DEI plans in different sectors of the military, including DEI office staffing and education at academies like West Point.

"The massive DEI bureaucracy, its training and its pseudo-scientific assessments are at best distractions that absorb valuable time and resources," the executive summary states. "At worst they communicate the opposite of the military ethos: e.g. that individual demographic differences come before team and mission."

Donald Critchlow, the director of the center, wrote in the studies introduction that it was focused on looking at the influence of Critical Race Theory in the United States Armed Forces training.

"The Commission on Civic Education in the Military began as a project to review civic education in the military. Our research team did not expect to find Critical Race Theory so embedded and pervasive. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs are found throughout the U.S. Armed Forces and our service academies," Critchlow wrote. "This year long study documents just how pervasive these training programs are in our Armed Forces and Service Academies and that DEI extends well beyond just formal training programs in the military and service academies."

"The Founders of our nation understood and feared a politicized military. History had shown them that a politicized army easily became the tool of tyranny. The Armed Forces of the United States has proudly upheld this long tradition of separating mission from politics," he continued.

In terms of recommendations, the study suggests that DEI office's be completely scrapped, but said it may be politically unlikely for the time being.

"The surest way to eliminate the concerning trends we have identified, and the growth of race and sex-based scapegoating and stereotyping in the U.S. military, is to altogether end the DEI bureaucracy there," the study states. "However, until such a time as the executive or legislative branches of the government choose to end the DEI bureaucracy in our federal agencies and military, we are left to advocate the pursuit of alternative avenues that may affect positive change despite existing policies."

They also suggested that the military prioritize civic education with a focus on "America’s commitment to freedom and opportunity."

The study comes as some branches of the military continue to struggle with recruiting new service members.