ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Biden’s DOJ Says It Will Intervene in Georgia Election Lawsuit to Ensure Election Integrity
July 11, 2024 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTYOf course, they will! Because they are trying to steal another election and the other side of the uni-party won’t do a thing to stop them! Yet, the Department of Injustice had declared it will get involved in the lawsuit that is targeting the Georgia mail ballot deadline. This is not a federal issue. It’s …
