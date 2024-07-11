V2K Electronically Tortured Man: They’ve Been Attacking Me For 35 Years & I’m Not The Only One! (Video)

In this episode, Craig LaForest from Australia, and Amy Holem, an audio specialist, join me to talk about the electronic harassment that Craig has been dealing with for 35 years! We’ll also hear about what ICATOR is doing to combat governments, specifically the US government from engaging in this criminal behavior, as well as a …



Read More...