Vice President Who? Biden Mistakes Kamala for Trump in Another Embarrassing Name Gaffe
July 11, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
President Joe Biden made a second name gaffe in as many hours, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "Vice President Trump" not long after he introduced Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin." The post Vice President Who? Biden Mistakes Kamala for Trump in Another Embarrassing Name Gaffe appeared first on .
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments